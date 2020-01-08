Home > Sport

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jan 2020 04:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 04:33 AM BdST

Holders Manchester City took a big step towards a return to the League Cup final with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their semi-final, first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

City outclassed their neighbours in the first half, going in 3-0 at the break before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side regrouped and avoided what could have been a more emphatic defeat.

A brilliant strike from Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 17th minute, the winger cutting in from the right before unleashing a superb shot into the far, top corner.

The busy Portugal international then created City's second, collecting a poor headed clearance from Victor Lindelof and dancing past a challenge before threading the ball to Riyad Mahrez who rounded goalkeeper David de Gea and slotted home.

City then punished United on a counter-attack, which ended with Kevin De Bruyne blasting goalwards before De Gea's parry ricocheted off United midfielder Andreas Pereira into the net.

United looked more solid after the introduction of midfielder Nemanja Matic at the break and got a foothold in the tie through a 70th minute goal from Marcus Rashford.

Leicester City face Aston Villa in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ronaldo scores second-half hat-trick

Bashundhara win Federation Cup

Barcelona's Lionel Messi comes on as a substitute to replace Barcelona's Arturo Vidal. Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2018. Reuters

Vidal bonus dispute hits Barca

Arsenal dominate Man Utd in 2-0 win

Jesus fires Man City to 2-1 win over Everton

Maradona coming to Bangladesh

Liverpool get past battling Wolves

Chelsea earn win over Arsenal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.