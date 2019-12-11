Napoli sack coach Ancelotti
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2019 05:12 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 05:12 AM BdST
Napoli have sacked Carlo Ancelotti as coach, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, two hours after they beat Genk 4-0 to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.
"Napoli has decided to revoke the position of first-team coach from Carlo Ancelotti," the club said in a statement.
"The relationship of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the club, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact."
