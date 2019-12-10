ICC Chairman Manohar will not seek third term
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2019 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 02:12 PM BdST
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.
Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body's first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.
He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.
"I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term," The Hindu quoted him as saying "Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.
"I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Straight shooter: Bangladeshi teen wins archery gold after defying child marriage
- SA Games: Suma Biswas wins gold in archery
- Bangladesh hit the bull’s-eye to scoop six gold on offer in SA Games archery
- SA Games: Bangladesh bag gold in archery
- Messi grabs hat-trick as Barcelona rout Mallorca
- Lazio hand Juve first defeat of season after controversial red card
- City title hopes in tatters as United take Manchester derby spoils
- Real Madrid ease past Espanyol to move top of La Liga
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh's Mabia wins gold in women's 76kg weightlifting
Most Read
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 83
- Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
- Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament
- New Zealand volcano erupts, and police see ‘no signs of life’
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests