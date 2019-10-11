Iran thrill female fans amid Asian qualifying goal rush
>> bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 02:20 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 02:20 AM BdST
Iran handed Cambodia a record-breaking 14-0 thrashing on an historic day in Tehran as goals flowed in World Cup qualifiers across Asia with Japan, South Korea and Australia securing comfortable wins on Thursday.
Striker Karim Ansarifard scored four times and Sardar Azmoun netted a hat-trick for Iran who claimed a second straight win in Group C.
The game at the Azadi Stadium, however, was as notable for the presence of 3,500 female fans, who were allowed into the stadium in Tehran for a World Cup qualifier for the first time in the four decades since the Islamic Revolution.
Iran, five-times World Cup qualifiers, lead their group with six points from two games, two points ahead of second-placed Iraq who beat Hong Kong 2-0.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was on target twice in South Korea's 8-0 win over Sri Lanka as Paulo Bento's team secured their second win in Group H to sit level on points with North Korea.
Defender Maya Yoshida was among the scorers as Japan notched up a 6-0 win over Mongolia in Group F and they are joint-top with Tajikistan - who they play on Tuesday - with Kyrgyzstan in third following their 7-0 win over Myanmar.
2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, playing in the qualifiers as they double up as eliminators for the 2023 Asian Cup finals, earned a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in Group E.
Qatar lead the standings by one point from Oman who sealed a 3-0 win over Afghanistan.
China swatted aside Guam, with Yang Xu scoring four goals in a 7-0 win in Group A, while Syria laboured to a 2-1 victory over the Maldives following Ahmad Al Salih's 65th-minute sending-off to join the Chinese on six points from two games.
Australia had few problems in their Group B meeting with Nepal as Jamie MacLaren scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win and Graham Arnold's side lead by two points from Kuwait and Jordan, who played out a scoreless draw in Amman.
Uzbekistan picked up their first win of the campaign with a 5-0 victory over Yemen as coach Vadim Abramov made a successful start to his second spell in charge of the Central Asian nation but they remain one point behind Group D leaders Saudi Arabia who secured a 3-0 win over Singapore.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Germany waste two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina
- Bangladesh girls beat Bhutan in SAFF U-15 championship opener
- Injured Spurs captain Lloris ruled out for rest of 2019
- City slip and United slide again on gloomy day for Manchester
- Ruthless Barca thrash Sevilla but have two players sent off
- Sarabia on fire as PSG recruits shine in Angers win
- Last-gasp Milner keeps Liverpool flying; Spurs crash again
- Hazard off the mark as Real increase lead at top
- Iranian women snap up tickets for World Cup qualifier
- Messi must be protected in comeback, says Rivaldo
Most Read
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- Man gets death for murder of Dhaka schoolgirl Risha
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus