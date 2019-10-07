City slip and United slide again on gloomy day for Manchester
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2019 05:02 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 05:02 AM BdST
The clocks have not even gone back yet but Liverpool's fans might already be dreaming of Premier League title celebrations early next summer after a Manchester City's shock home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday capped a perfect weekend.
After a last-gasp penalty against Leicester City helped Liverpool make it eight wins from eight games on Saturday, City were expected to respond but instead went down 2-0 with Adama Traore scoring a late double at a stunned Etihad Stadium.
It meant City are eight points adrift of Liverpool already, which considering the relentless nature of last season' title race when the sides were virtually inseparable throughout a compelling run-in, feels like a chasm.
City's fans could at least comfort themselves as Manchester United slipped to a dismal 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United later on Sunday which left them in 12th spot, two points above the relegation zone.
Arsenal moved into third place in the table with 15 points to City's 16 thanks to Davis Luiz's first goal for the club early on in a tight 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth.
Chelsea romped to a 4-1 victory at Southampton to climb into fifth place with 14 points -- Tammy Abraham paving the way for the win with his eighth league goal of the season.
City's first home league defeat since they lost to Crystal Palace on Dec. 22 left Liverpool with the biggest lead after eight games but manager Pep Guardiola was not panicking.
"I know these guys," Guardiola said. "They are still incredibly involved and they can still do it.
"The distance is big, I know that. For many circumstances, they (Liverpool) didn't drop points. It is better not to think one team is eight points ahead. It is only October."
Manchester United's haul of nine points is their worst from eight games since 1989-90 when they had eight and went on to finish 13th. That they were undone by a 19-year-old on his first Premier League start added to the sense of gloom over United who looked bereft of ideas as an attacking unit.
"We are never happy when we don't win and we are going through a very difficult period," Solskjaer said.
For Newcastle manager Steve Bruce it was his first victory over United as a manager at the 23rd attempt.
His decision to throw in Longstaff was fully vindicated as he thumped home a second-half winner.
"Since pre-season in China I've said 'who's this kid?' He stands out with his ginger hair," Bruce said. "He has wonderful enthusiasm and he lights up your day.
"He's 19? So what. I'm delighted for him."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- City slip and United slide again on gloomy day for Manchester
- Ruthless Barca thrash Sevilla but have two players sent off
- Sarabia on fire as PSG recruits shine in Angers win
- Last-gasp Milner keeps Liverpool flying; Spurs crash again
- Hazard off the mark as Real increase lead at top
- Iranian women snap up tickets for World Cup qualifier
- Messi must be protected in comeback, says Rivaldo
- Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0 in second FIFA friendly
- Higuain the hero as Juve down Leverkusen 3-0
- Gnabry hits four as Bayern trounce Tottenham 7-2
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat