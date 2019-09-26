Boys from Brazil send Real Madrid top of La Liga
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2019 05:16 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 05:16 AM BdST
Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.
Vinicius ended a goal drought which had dragged on since February with a deflected effort in the first half from the edge of the box.
Striker Luka Jovic spurned two good opportunities and had a goal ruled out for offside as Real dominated, with debutant substitute Rodrygo curling home to seal the win shortly after coming on.
Real Madrid climbed to the top of the standings with 14 points from six games, one point and one place ahead of Atletico Madrid, whom they face on Saturday in the derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.
"I'm really happy for (Vinicius), he's a great lad, he works hard and I'm super happy for him."
Coach Zinedine Zidane made several changes to the side that beat Sevilla, leaving out Gareth Bale entirely, and choosing to start with Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez on the bench.
Victory in Andalusia steadied the ship after a heavy Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain and this win eased supporters' worries further.
Vinicius sent Atletico ahead in the 36th minute with a long-range effort which deflected off Raul Navas and flew into the top corner.
It was the Brazilian's first goal since Zidane returned in March and the 19-year-old cried tears of joy as he celebrated.
Jovic, hunting his first Madrid goal, blew another big chance in the second half before finding the net, only to see his effort ruled out by VAR because he was narrowly offside.
The 18-year-old Rodrygo, who arrived in June from Santos for 45 million euros, wrapped up the win a minute after entering the fray, surging into the area and sweeping home.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PSG suffer rare home defeat against Reims
- Boys from Brazil send Real Madrid top of La Liga
- Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties
- Barca secure win over Villarreal as Messi limps off
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- Neymar to the rescue again as PSG beat Lyon
- Benzema header beats Sevilla and breathes life back into Real
- Iran has 'assured' women can attend qualifier: Infantino
- Blades owner Prince Abdullah open to business with bin Laden family
- Barcelona income to break the billion euro barrier
Most Read
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10
- Greta Thunberg, after pointed UN speech, faces attacks from the right
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Trump celebrates nationalism in UN speech and plays down Iran crisis