Home > Sport

Brazil police recommend no charges for Neymar in rape case

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jul 2019 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 12:16 AM BdST

Brazilian police said on Tuesday they had recommended no rape charges against football star Neymar, after a woman he met online said he flew her to Paris and assaulted her in a hotel there.

Neymar had denied the accusations and released private chats and lurid photos they had exchanged. That led to a separate police inquiry into whether he had committed a crime by posting intimate pictures online.

Sponsor Nike had said it was concerned about the accusations and Mastercard called off an advertising campaign featuring the soccer player.

Brazil prosecutors now have 15 days to decide whether they will follow the police recommendations or file rape charges anyway, although they usually defer to police guidance.

An injury in the Copa America last month led Neymar to sit out the tournament, which Brazil won, and to miss pre-season training with his club Paris St Germain.

Neymar stoked speculation of a return to Spain's Barcelona this month after sharing a video of himself on social media wearing a shirt from his former club.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bale could be Serie A bound

Atletico smash Real 7-3

Bashundhara win Premier League title

Atletico wants Griezmann's Barca registration blocked

Messi banned for Copa America red card

Ronaldo won’t face rape charge

Premier League - Manchester United v Cardiff City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 12, 2019 Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks dejected after the match REUTERS

Pogba must stay at Man Utd: Mata

La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 22, 2018. Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic in action. REUTERS

Rakitic unmoved by transfer rumours

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.