Home > Sport

Jesus takes centre stage as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win Copa America

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jul 2019 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 04:48 AM BdST

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus made one goal, scored another and was sent off in the second half as they beat Peru 3-1 on Sunday to win the Copa America for the ninth time in a pulsating contest at the Maracana stadium.

The hosts took the lead after 15 minutes thanks to some brilliant skill from Jesus on the wing. The Manchester City forward bamboozled two defenders and crossed for the unmarked Everton to fire home from close range.

Peru had not won this tournament since 1975 and they bounced back quickly with an equaliser a minute before halftime when Paolo Guerrero scored from the penalty spot after Thiago Silva was adjudged to have handled the ball.

The goal was the first Brazil had conceded in six games since the Copa America began but it did not shake their confidence and they retook the lead moments later after a well worked move from midfield.

Roberto Firmino showed some nice skill on the right touchline and he fed Arthur who strode forward and fed Jesus, who coolly slotted the ball past a helpless Pedro Gallese.

Peru pushed forward in the second half and were thrown a lifeline with 20 minutes remaining when Jesus was sent off.

He had been felled by Carlos Zambrano a few minutes earlier and when Jesus dealt out his revenge he was immediately shown a second yellow to follow a first half caution for a bad tackle.

But Brazil, playing in front of a 70,000 crowd in Rio de Janeiro, had the final say when substitute Richarlison made it 3-1 with a penalty in the final minute of regulation time.

It was Brazil's first major title since they won the Copa America in 2007 and the first for coach Tite, who took charge of the national team three years ago.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
Mashrafe takes blame for misfiring Tigers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - New Zealand Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters
Formidable India in NZ's path

More stories

Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the US and team mates celebrate winning the women's world cup with the trophy. Reuters

US win their 4th women's WC

Messi slams 'Brazil fix'

Argentina beat Chile

FILE PHOTO: Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match. Reuters

PSG don't want to sell Neymar: Barca president

Peru promise improved display

Peru advance to Copa America final

Pakistani men living in Greece play a game of tape-ball cricket in a parking lot in the Tavros neighbourhood in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2019. Reuters

Pakistan's street cricketers in Greece

Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - Netherlands v Sweden - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 3, 2019 Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden. Reuters 

Netherlands women in WC final 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.