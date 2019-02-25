Bale penalty gives Real win in latest VAR controversy
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2019 05:16 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 05:16 AM BdST
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale came off the bench and coolly converted a controversial penalty to secure a 2-1 win at Levante in La Liga on Sunday as the European champions rode their luck to stay within nine points of leaders Barcelona.
Real came under heavy pressure early on but Karim Benzema gave them the lead towards the end of the first half from the spot after a penalty was correctly awarded for handball by Enis Bardhi following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.
Levante, who pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Real at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season, deservedly drew level on the hour mark with a sliding finish from Roger Marti, who had struck the woodwork twice before the interval.
Real were then awarded a hotly-contested penalty following another VAR review when Casemiro went down theatrically after light contact from Levante substitute Cheick Doukoure.
Wales forward Bale, who had only replaced Benzema minutes earlier, deceived Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez with an ice-cool finish from the spot but barely celebrated the goal, brushing away team mates who tried to congratulate him.
Real are third in the standings on 48 points, two behind Atletico Madrid who beat Villarreal 2-0 earlier on Sunday and still adrift of Barca, who won 4-2 at Sevilla on Saturday.
NACHO DISMISSED
Real also meet Barca in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday with the tie level at 1-1.
Levante's Ruben Rochina, meanwhile, received a second yellow card for venting his fury at the officials from the sidelines after being replaced by Doukoure, having earlier been booked while he was on the pitch.
"It was a very difficult game, they played a block of five players in midfield and it was very hard for us to create chances, but we took advantage of the opportunities we got and fortunately they did not," said Real defender Dani Carvajal.
"I was 25 metres away and I could hear the kick, I'm not a referee and they have a tough job and if the referee gives a penalty and the VAR ratifies it then it must be a penalty," he said.
But Levante president Quico Catalan was bemused by the decision, saying: "The more replays I see the less I understand it. I've seen it 37 times and it seems very, very harsh to me".
"If Doukoure had really hit Casemiro he'd have had to be taken off in an ambulance, and it surprises me even more that this penalty was awarded due to VAR."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bale penalty gives Real win in latest VAR controversy
- Man City beat Chelsea on penalties to win League Cup
- 'Decisive' Messi downs Sevilla with 50th career hat-trick
- Solid and smart Bayern hold Liverpool at Anfield
- Toothless Barca held to goalless draw at defiant Lyon
- Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Man United manager
- Ramos racks up 25 red cards in Real defeat to Girona
- Real suffer shock home defeat to Girona, derailing title bid
- Messi penalty helps under-par Barca beat Real Valladolid
- Juventus make light work of Frosinone in 3-0 win
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- PM inaugurates boring work on Bangabandhu Tunnel, elevated expressway
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader