Spurs' Kane targeting Shearer's all-time goalscoring record

The England captain, 29, joined Andy Cole on 187 Premier League goals. Only Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) have scored more goals in the competition's history.

"It's still a long way away, for sure, but I still feel fit, I feel I have many more years left in the locker," Kane told media.

"Every season I want to score goals, I want to be amongst those names, and I'm excited for the challenge.

"Alan and Wayne are two of the best strikers England have ever had so to even be in that category is nice for me. But I want to keep pushing myself, see how far I can go. So far, it's been a good start to the season."

Tottenham's third victory in four games left them third in the league standings on 10 points, two behind north London rivals Arsenal.