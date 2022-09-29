LaLiga resumes with host of injuries after international break

International duty was not kind to LaLiga sides as several key players reported back to their teams nursing injuries that will affect their availability for the weekend and beyond.

Barcelona had arguably the worst of them with defender Ronald Araujo having surgery on his right thigh after suffering a tendon injury on Friday in Uruguay's 1-0 defeat by Iran in a friendly, leaving the pitch after only five minutes.

Araujo will miss Barca's Saturday's visit to Mallorca as he is expected to be out for six to eight weeks, which means he would only come back to club duty after the World Cup, which starts in less than two months.

However, Araujo was not the only problem in defence that Barcelona have to face after the international break.