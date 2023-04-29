China weighs giving single women IVF access to stem population decline

But proxies exist.

Camila Caso, director of platform at Recharge Capital, which invests in fertility clinics and technology, said 500,000 IVF cycles are provided to Chinese women annually in clinics in other countries - a third of all cycles outside China.

Many Chinese women prefer clinics abroad if they are single, or if they want to do various genetic tests or choose the sex of the child, Caso said. A three-decade-old Chinese law designed to address a gender imbalance bars parents from learning the sex of a foetus.

The country implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges that have allowed India to become the world's most populous nation. The limit has since been raised to three children.

Caso said her fund was currently rolling out two clinics in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur and aims to have around 15 in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore in the next three to four years. The fund is not investing in China because of uncertainty over IVF incentives, she said, adding that Recharge could capture Chinese demand via the Southeast Asian market.

Lu Weiying, a Chinese political adviser and chief expert at the Reproductive Medical Center of Women and Children in China's southern Hainan province, said she submitted a proposal to the country's leaders in March to give single women access to egg freezing, a procedure more and more people were seeking.

"People in China are marrying and having children much later than previously, which has led to an increase in infertility, miscarriage and increased risk of foetal abnormalities," she said.