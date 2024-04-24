UNICEF issues warnings for children amid heatwave

As long punishing heat waves continue to sweep through Bangladesh, UNICEF has called for precautionary measures, expressing deep concern for the health and safety of children.

The unusually high temperatures of April have already led to multiple deaths in the last few days. As such, the government has also issued a directive to shut down schools and colleges as sweltering temperatures grip the continent.

According to UNICEF’s 2021 Climate Risk Index for Children, children in Bangladesh are at ‘very high risk’ of being exposed to the effects of climate change, the United Nations Children’s Fund said in a press release on Wednesday.