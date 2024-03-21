Wedding bells in Moulvibazar jail as accused marries plaintiff

A man who is currently behind bars under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has married the plaintiff against him in the Moulvibazar District Jail in line with a High Court order.

The groom, Ashish Bauri, and the bride, Kunj Mal, tied the knot inside the jail premises on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of their family members, and other officials.

According to Executive Magistrate Shawon Majumder, Kunj and Ashish have been in a committed relationship for a long time. However, the couple never got married as Ashish’s family did not approve of their relationship.

“When Kunj got pregnant, Ashish’s family pressured Kunj to get an abortion. At one point, Ashish also refused to marry her,” said Shawon.