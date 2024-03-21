    বাংলা

    Wedding bells in Moulvibazar jail as accused marries plaintiff

    After the wedding ceremony, everyone, including the bride, went home, but Ashish had to stay back in jail

    Published : 21 March 2024, 07:36 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 07:36 AM

    A man who is currently behind bars under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has married the plaintiff against him in the Moulvibazar District Jail in line with a High Court order.

    The groom, Ashish Bauri, and the bride, Kunj Mal, tied the knot inside the jail premises on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of their family members, and other officials.

    According to Executive Magistrate Shawon Majumder, Kunj and Ashish have been in a committed relationship for a long time. However, the couple never got married as Ashish’s family did not approve of their relationship.

    “When Kunj got pregnant, Ashish’s family pressured Kunj to get an abortion. At one point, Ashish also refused to marry her,” said Shawon.

    In August 2023, Kunj filed a case against Ashish under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2020, and he was subsequently sent to jail.

    According to Kunj, she gave birth to her daughter three months ago during the pendency of the case while Ashish went to the High Court for bail.

    Later, the High Court directed Ashish to show his marriage certificate to get bail when the parties decided to settle the matter.

    After the wedding ceremony on Wednesday, everyone, including the bride, went home, but Ashish remained in jail.

    According to Ashish’s lawyer, he will be granted bail once all the legal documents have been submitted to the High Court.

