Argentina's child poverty rate on track to hit 70%, UNICEF warns

Argentina's child poverty rate could hit 70% in the first quarter of the year unless there is a change in course, UNICEF warned in a report on Tuesday, reflecting how high inflation, weakening growth and austerity is hitting the country hard.

In a report, the UN Children's Fund said the poverty rate was rising fast from 57% at the end of last year. Those in extreme poverty could reach 34% up from 19.4%, the agency added, calling for more spending to protect the livelihood of children.

"If current trends continue, the prevalence of poverty in children and adolescents in the first quarter of 2024 would reach values around 70%," said Sebastian Waisgrais, UNICEF Social Inclusion and Monitoring Specialist.

"That would have repercussions on their current and long-term well-being."