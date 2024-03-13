    বাংলা

    Argentina's child poverty rate on track to hit 70%, UNICEF warns

    Those in extreme poverty could reach 34% up from 19.4%, the agency says, calling for more spending to protect the livelihood of children

    Lucila SigalReuters
    Published : 13 March 2024, 05:29 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 05:29 AM

    Argentina's child poverty rate could hit 70% in the first quarter of the year unless there is a change in course, UNICEF warned in a report on Tuesday, reflecting how high inflation, weakening growth and austerity is hitting the country hard.

    In a report, the UN Children's Fund said the poverty rate was rising fast from 57% at the end of last year. Those in extreme poverty could reach 34% up from 19.4%, the agency added, calling for more spending to protect the livelihood of children.

    "If current trends continue, the prevalence of poverty in children and adolescents in the first quarter of 2024 would reach values around 70%," said Sebastian Waisgrais, UNICEF Social Inclusion and Monitoring Specialist.

    "That would have repercussions on their current and long-term well-being."

    Argentina's new right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei has been pushing austerity measures to overturn a deep fiscal deficit, rebuild reserves and stabilise the economy, but this has come at the cost of growth and pushed up poverty.

    Milei, who took office in December, is also battling to bring down inherited inflation that has risen above 250%, one of the highest levels in the world, which saps the value of people's earnings and savings.

    The report flagged warning signals saying that the cost-cutting appeared also to be hitting initiatives and welfare programs aimed at protecting children.

    "Being fully aware of the fiscal restrictions that the country is facing, UNICEF asks that children and adolescents are prioritised," added Waisgrais.

    "We ask that investment in these sensitive policies is prioritised so that poverty does not continue to increase."

    RELATED STORIES
    Hazam's risky circumcision practices back with vengeance as deaths in hospitals spark concern
    Hazam's risky circumcision practices continue unchecked
    According to doctors, the unscientific methods used during these procedures, lacking proper training, often lead to accidents
    A woman and a child sit in a park in Beijing, China, Jan 12, 2024.
    China's childcare costs among highest in world: think tank
    A prominent Chinese think tank details the time and opportunity costs for women who opt to have children in the country
    Sudanese refugees collect water from a borehole at the Gorom Refugee camp hosting Sudanese refugees who fled recent fighting, near Juba, in South Sudan Jan 26, 2024.
    700,000 children in Sudan at risk of worst form of malnutrition: UNICEF
    An official defines the most dangerous form of malnutrition as severe acute malnutrition, which makes a child 10% more likely to die from diseases such as cholera and malaria
    Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, wait to collect water amid shortages, at a tent camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2024. REUTERS
    Nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support: UNICEF
    UNICEF says an estimated 17,000 children in Gaza are unaccompanied or have been separated from their families during the conflict with Israel

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman