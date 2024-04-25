Writer Tipu Kibria arrested again on child pornography charges

AYM Fakhruzzaman aka Tipu Kibria, once known for writing thrillers and horror stories for children, was arrested in 2014 on child pornography charges and served time in prison for around seven years.
He is at it again after his release in 2021, police say.
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police came up with its findings at a press conference on Wednesday after arresting him on Tuesday on the same charges of producing and selling child pornography content.
He captured naked images and videos of street children and sold them to foreigners on the internet, CTTC chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said.
A significant amount of child pornography content and equipment were seized from Tipu, according to Asaduzzaman. Tipu’s accomplice Md Kamrul Islam alias Sagar was also apprehended.
Tipu graduated in Bangla from Jahangirnagar University in 1987 and did his master's in 1988. He began his career as an assistant editor at ‘Kishore Patrika’, a monthly for adolescents published by Seba Prakashani in 1991.
Apart from freelancing as a photographer, Tipu also wrote children's books. He authored more than 50 books, mostly published by Seba Prokashoni. A poetry collection titled 'Eksho Ek' was also published, Asaduzzaman said.
Tipu started making child pornography content in 2005 under the guise of writing, said Asaduzzaman.
“He was arrested by the CID in 2014 after being involved in this crime for a long time. A case was filed under the Anti-Pornography Act. After being released from prison in 2021, he became busy with literature again. However, under the cover of literary practice, he started walking again on the old path of child pornography.
“Tipu used street children to create pornographic content. In the guise of a journalist, he called street children from different parts of Dhaka city, including Gulistan, and Suhrawardy Udyan and took naked pictures and videos. He also took obscene pictures of children in the bushes of the park. Some people helped him do to this."
At the press conference, Asaduzzaman said the pictures of 20 street children were found on Tipu's devices, "These pictures and videos were uploaded on pornography sites. They were also sold to citizens of Italy, Australia and Germany.”
Police that initially 2,500 pornographic images and 1,000 videos were obtained from the camera, PC and cloud storage used by him.