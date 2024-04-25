Writer Tipu Kibria arrested again on child pornography charges

AYM Fakhruzzaman aka Tipu Kibria, once known for writing thrillers and horror stories for children, was arrested in 2014 on child pornography charges and served time in prison for around seven years.

He is at it again after his release in 2021, police say.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police came up with its findings at a press conference on Wednesday after arresting him on Tuesday on the same charges of producing and selling child pornography content.

He captured naked images and videos of street children and sold them to foreigners on the internet, CTTC chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said.

A significant amount of child pornography content and equipment were seized from Tipu, according to Asaduzzaman. Tipu’s accomplice Md Kamrul Islam alias Sagar was also apprehended.