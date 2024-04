Casualties from Myanmar landmines jump to over 1,000 last year, says UNICEF

The number of civilian casualties, including children, who were killed or maimed by landmines and explosive ordnance in Myanmar more than doubled last year to 1,052, the UN children's agency said on Thursday, as conflict raged in the impoverished country.

Landmines and explosive remnants of war caused a 270% jump in casualties in 2023, including 188 killed and 864 wounded, UNICEF said, up from 390 casualties in 2022. Children made up more than 20% of all landmine victims last year, it said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from an elected government in a 2021 coup, ending tentative steps towards a democracy. The conflict has turned Myanmar into one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world.