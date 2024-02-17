Greek same-sex couples race to wed after historic vote

Yolanda Kalantzi and Georgia Ampatzidou kissed when Greek lawmakers voted to allow same-sex civil marriages, then joined other couples on Friday making plans for their big days.

The historic bill that parliament approved overnight also allowed same-sex couples to adopt children - another big step as Ampatzidou can now legally adopt their son.

"When we heard that the bill passed we were deeply touched," said Kalantzi, who with Ampatzidou had travelled 500 km (300 miles) to be inside parliament for the vote.

The couple have already booked a DJ and a photographer for their May wedding.

"There is no return. I must have her," she said of her bride-to-be. "I felt vindicated that I count," Ampatzidou said of her legal right to adopt.

The vote makes socially conservative Greece one of the first Orthodox Christian countries to allow such unions.