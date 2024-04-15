    বাংলা

    Union council member murdered in broad daylight in Narsingdi

    The attackers hacked him and slit his throat to confirm his death after shooting him on his way home on a motorcycle

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 02:32 PM

    A group of assailants have killed a member of the Amdia Union Council in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila.

    The attackers ambushed Rubel Ahmed, 34, in the Pakuria area when he was on his way home on a motorcycle from the District Judge’s Court on Monday afternoon, said Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Md Mostafizur Rahman.

    Rubel and his associate Ismail, identified with a single name, fell from the motorcycle after the attackers shot the union council member.

    The assailants hacked him and slit his throat to confirm his death before fleeing the scene, police and relatives said.  

    “Police have visited the scene and started working to catch those involved with the incident. The family’s complaint will be recorded,” SP Mostafizur said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two teens die as motorcycle crashes into tree in Chuadanga
    2 teens die in Chuadanga road crash
    Three youths were taking the vehicle from Alamdanga to Jhenaidah when the accident occurred
    Members of the United Nations Security Council meet on the day of a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 25, 2024.
    UN refers Palestinian application to become full member to committee
    Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday to consider the application
    2 Nagad employees shot and robbed of Tk 6m in Narsingdi
    Nagad employees shot, Tk 6m stolen in Narsingdi
    The victims were targeted by a gang of robbers as they left Nagad's Narsingdi branch
    Man killed, 2 injured as pickup collides with truck in Lakshmipur
    Man dies in Lakshmipur road accident
    A sand-laden pickup collides head-on with a truck transporting drums in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor