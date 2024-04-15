Union council member murdered in broad daylight in Narsingdi

A group of assailants have killed a member of the Amdia Union Council in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila.

The attackers ambushed Rubel Ahmed, 34, in the Pakuria area when he was on his way home on a motorcycle from the District Judge’s Court on Monday afternoon, said Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Md Mostafizur Rahman.

Rubel and his associate Ismail, identified with a single name, fell from the motorcycle after the attackers shot the union council member.



The assailants hacked him and slit his throat to confirm his death before fleeing the scene, police and relatives said.



“Police have visited the scene and started working to catch those involved with the incident. The family’s complaint will be recorded,” SP Mostafizur said.