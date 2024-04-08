UN Security Council refers Palestinian application to become full UN member to committee

An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council - where the United States can cast a veto - and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly
The United Nations Security Council on Monday referred the Palestinian Authority's application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.
Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday at 3 pm to consider the application. Malta is president of the Security Council for April.