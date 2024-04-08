    বাংলা

    UN Security Council refers Palestinian application to become full UN member to committee

    Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday to consider the application

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 05:16 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 05:16 PM

    The United Nations Security Council on Monday referred the Palestinian Authority's application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.

    Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday at 3 pm to consider the application. Malta is president of the Security Council for April.

