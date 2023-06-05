United Nations 'alarmed' by Hong Kong June 4 detentions

The United Nations said on Monday it was "alarmed" by detentions in Hong Kong linked to the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, while China said the financial hub was moving from "chaos" to prosperity.

Hong Kong police said they detained 23 people on Sunday for "breaching public peace" and also arrested a 53-year-old woman for "obstructing police officers" on the anniversary of the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests in Beijing in 1989.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Twitter for the release of anyone detained for "exercising freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".

Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK said the 23 people detained on Sunday were all later released.