    বাংলা

    United Nations 'alarmed' by Hong Kong June 4 detentions

    China says the financial hub is moving from ‘chaos’ to prosperity

    Donny KwokJessie PangReuters
    Published : 5 June 2023, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 10:35 AM

    The United Nations said on Monday it was "alarmed" by detentions in Hong Kong linked to the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, while China said the financial hub was moving from "chaos" to prosperity.

    Hong Kong police said they detained 23 people on Sunday for "breaching public peace" and also arrested a 53-year-old woman for "obstructing police officers" on the anniversary of the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests in Beijing in 1989.

    The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Twitter for the release of anyone detained for "exercising freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".

    Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK said the 23 people detained on Sunday were all later released.

    Sunday marked 34th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown

    Hong Kong police detain 23 people, later release them

    China warns against outside interference in its affairs

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing firmly suppported Hong Kong authorities in their efforts to maintain security and stability.

    Wang also told a regular news conference on Monday that China's government had "long come to a clear conclusion regarding the political turmoil that occurred in the late 1980s".

    "I also want to emphasise that any attempt to use this as an excuse to smear China and interfere in its internal affairs will not succeed," Wang added.

    'POLITICAL MANIPULATION'

    China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that "today's Hong Kong is moving from chaos to stability and prosperity along the right track of "one country, two systems".

    "External forces" including the United States should uphold international law and stop "futile political manipulation" over Hong Kong to contain China, a ministry spokesperson said.

    Restrictions on speech and public protests in the administrative region of Hong Kong have stifled what were once mass candlelight vigils marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, leaving cities like Taipei, London, New York and Berlin to keep the memory of June 4 alive.

    Hundreds of police conducted stop-and-search operations and deployed armoured vehicles near Victoria Park, the previous site of yearly vigils.

    Hong Kong activists say such police action is part of a broader campaign by China to crush dissent in the city that was promised continued freedoms for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" model when former colonial ruler Britain handed it back in 1997.

    The US Consulate posted a photograph on Facebook on Sunday of candles lined up in all of its windows. "In memory" it wrote.

    The Canadian consulate said on its Facebook that it joined the people of Hong Kong and others around the world in "remembering the violent crackdown against unarmed and peaceful citizens" on June 4, 1989. It said Canada stood with all those "prevented from upholding their rights, including the right to assemble peacefully".

    RELATED STORIES
    A policeman stands guard at the Chinese food carnival held by pro-China groups, taking place where the candlelight vigil used to be held, ahead of the 34th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong, China June 3, 2023. Reuters
    Police detain 23 in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary
    Near Victoria Park hundreds of police conducted stop and search operations, and deployed armoured vehicles and police vans
    An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015.
    HK, UAE central banks move to strengthen ties
    The central banks discussed possible arrangements to facilitate cross-border trade
    Alan Leong Kah-kit, Chairperson of the Civic Party, speaks to the media announcing the party's disbandment in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2023.
    Hong Kong political party disbands amid China crackdown
    In recent years, Hong Kong's opposition has been hit by a China-imposed national security law and overhaul of the electoral system
    A view of a giant display of stock indexes, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2022.
    China investment consensus cracks as politics fuel fears
    Decades-long foreign bullishness on China's capital markets is breaking down

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps