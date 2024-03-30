US to impose new visa curbs on Hong Kong officials over rights crackdown

"This year’s report catalogs the intensifying repression and ongoing crackdown by PRC and Hong Kong authorities on civil society, media, and dissenting voices, including through the issuance of bounties and arrest warrants for more than a dozen pro-democracy activists living outside Hong Kong," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Earlier on Friday, the US-funded Radio Free Asia said it had closed its Hong Kong bureau, citing concerns over staff safety after the enactment of the new national security law.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule with the guarantee that its high degree of autonomy and freedoms would be protected under a "one country, two systems" formula.

In recent years, many pro-democracy politicians and activists have been jailed or gone into exile, and liberal media outlets and civil society groups have been shut down.

This month, in a joint statement, 145 community and advocacy groups condemned the security law and called for sanctions on officials involved in its passage, and a review of the status of Hong Kong's Economic & Trade Offices worldwide.