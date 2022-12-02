    বাংলা

    In Mexico, lack of resources aggravates impunity in gender crimes

    Less than half of femicides result in convictions in the country, research group Impunidad Cero says

    Sarah MorlandReuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 04:22 AM

    Less than half of femicides in Mexico result in convictions, research group Impunidad Cero said on Thursday, pointing to a lack of resources directed at investigating the murder of women and girls.

    The group said in a report that 43% of femicide cases over the past six years lead to convictions, while noting that only a minority of cases were investigated as femicides - the killing of a woman or girl because of her gender, a crime which carries harsher sentences.

    Of more than 5,600 killings of women and girls recorded by authorities in the first nine months of this year, half were deemed manslaughter and 38% murder. The report found that conviction rates for murder, for both women and men, is just 7%.

    Mexico has one of the highest murder rates in Latin America, a region that accounts for the highest rates worldwide, according to the group and UN data.

    Monserrat Lopez, a data analyst at Impunidad Cero, told reporters a trend of militarisation was sidelining civilian institutions responsible for investigating murder and femicide.

    Juan Antonio Le Clercq, who conducts research into the problem of impunity at Puebla's University of the Americas (UDLAP), said the budgets for state judicial offices averaged just 14.29 pesos ($0.75) per capita a year - aggravating a lack of public officials available to handle reports of crimes.

    "I don't know who is supposed to investigate these crimes," he told a news conference to present the report.

    Last week, parents of murdered women and girls marched in Mexico City to demand justice, with many saying their cases were not being adequately investigated or were dragging on for years.

    Mexican states last year averaged about 10 prosecutors per 100,000 people, with on average just 13 police investigators and seven experts, Impunidad Cero said in its report.

    With just over four judges per 100,000 people, Mexico would need 98 years at the current rate of increase to match Europe's 23 judges per 100,000 people, Le Clercq said.

    The State of Mexico, despite having less capacity for investigation, was imprisoning people at twice the average national rate - with many detainees unable to afford a lawyer, he added.

    Impunidad Cero recommended institutions collaborate to develop better protocols and capacities to investigate gender violence, and develop social reintegration measures to prevent offenders from repeating crimes.

    RELATED STORIES
    People walk over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, Jul 29, 2022.
    England, Wales more ethnically mixed and less religious
    For people of Asian ethnicity, the numbers who stated an Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage all rose
    Undeclared firearms owned by residents are seen at a police station in Nice as part of an unprecedented collection campaign organised by French authorities to reduce the number of illegally-held weapons in France, Nov 30, 2022.
    French hand over unlicensed weapons to police
    Rifles, handguns, ammunition, even knives and grenades, have been handed in at 300 collection points across France
    A woman wearing a sign that reads "Where is Pamela?" makes a fist during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov 25, 2022.
    Women across Latin America march against violence
    Victims of rape and mothers of women and girls killed across Mexico took to loudspeakers to demand an end to gender violence
    Taliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts
    Taliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts
    The treatment may amount to 'gender persecution' under the Rome Statute to which Afghanistan is a party

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher