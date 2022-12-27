As Malawi issues IDs for children, privacy concerns rise

Waiting in line to register his three children with the government for the first time, Malawian motorcycle taxi driver Nyadani Michael recalled the everyday problems caused by their lack of official identity papers.

"When you enrol them in school, they ask for a birth certificate or some age proof," said Michael, 30, as he queued up outside a classroom in the border town of Mwanza where the forms had to be submitted, holding the hand of his six-year-old daughter.

"One child also went missing near the house some years ago, and I had to file a police complaint. It was difficult because there was no form of identification for them," he added.

Until recently, many Malawians did not register their children's births. Michael only got his own national identity in 2018 as the government pushed to gather the biometrics of all adult Malawians and issue them identity cards.