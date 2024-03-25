Hasina cautions against conspiracy to undermine Bangladesh’s independence

Anti-independence forces still make efforts to undermine independence and stifle people’s desire for economic freedom more than five decades after the Liberation War, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday, the eve of Independence Day, she alerted the people to the conspiracies and warned the conspirators that Bangladeshis will never bow down to any pressure.

“The Bengali nation will sacrifice their lives if necessary to protect independence and dignity,”

Hasina remarked.

Highlighting the history of Bangladesh's independence, she said this region was the target of colonial powers for ages. Foreign powers ruled this country under their control, looted resources and exploited the populace, Hasina said. “Bangalee never tasted full freedom.”

"In 1971, through the 23 years of political struggle and nine months of armed Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bengali nation gained complete liberation for the first time through the formation of an independent, sovereign state."

Hasina said, "But it is an unpleasant fact that the conspiracy to destroy our freedom, sovereignty and the desire for economic liberation has not stopped even today. The conspirators are still trying to figure out how to stop Bangladesh's march forward.