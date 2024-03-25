Hasina cautions against conspiracy to undermine Bangladesh’s independence

Anti-independence forces still make efforts to undermine independence and stifle people’s desire for economic freedom more than five decades after the Liberation War, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
In a televised address to the nation on Monday, the eve of Independence Day, she alerted the people to the conspiracies and warned the conspirators that Bangladeshis will never bow down to any pressure.
“The Bengali nation will sacrifice their lives if necessary to protect independence and dignity,”
Hasina remarked.
Highlighting the history of Bangladesh's independence, she said this region was the target of colonial powers for ages. Foreign powers ruled this country under their control, looted resources and exploited the populace, Hasina said. “Bangalee never tasted full freedom.”
"In 1971, through the 23 years of political struggle and nine months of armed Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bengali nation gained complete liberation for the first time through the formation of an independent, sovereign state."
Hasina said, "But it is an unpleasant fact that the conspiracy to destroy our freedom, sovereignty and the desire for economic liberation has not stopped even today. The conspirators are still trying to figure out how to stop Bangladesh's march forward.
“The defeated forces of ’71 and the assassins of ’75 and their accomplices are still bent on avenging defeat. They will strike when they get the chance. The only obstacle in front of them is the Awami League. If the Awami League can be undermined or weakened by trickery, the rise of the defeated forces is inevitable. So be careful.”
The Pakistani army attacked the unarmed people of Bangladesh on the night of Mar 25, 1971 to suffocate the Bengali liberation movement.
The massacre continued but that attack paved the way for Bangladesh's war of resistance.
Bangabandhu announced in the early hours of Mar 26 that Bangladesh is now independent.
Despite being imprisoned by the Pakistanis, the liberation struggle began under the leadership of Bangabandhu, with the formation of the Mujibnagar government.
The Bengali nation achieved victory after a nine-month armed struggle, and Bangladesh appeared on the world map.
The prime minister said, “The Bengali is a nation of heroes. We have snatched the freedom of this country by fighting. But our foreign policy is - friendship with all, enmity with none - as dictated by Bangabadhu.
“Other countries are not our masters, but friends.”
Hssina thanked the people for 'putting trust' in the Awami League in the Jan 7 vote.
“Our goal is to take Bangladesh further forward as a developed and prosperous, smart country by 2041. That Bangladesh will be the Golden Bangladesh, free from hunger, poverty and communalism as dreamt by Bangabandhu.”
Addressing the nation, she said, "On this Independence Day, let's break the barriers of all intrigues and conspiracies and move the development and progress of Bangladesh forward."