    PM Hasina to address the nation on Monday evening

    The prime minister will speak on the occasion of Independence Day

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2024, 05:32 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 05:32 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Monday evening to mark Independence and National Day.

    The prime minister’s speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television at 7:30pm, according to the office of the head of government.

    The speech will also be broadcast live by state-owned radio station Bangladesh Betar and private television channels and radio stations.

    It is the first time Hasina will address the nation on Independence Day since her party returned to power in the 12th national parliamentary elections on Jan 7.

