    PM Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Independence Day, Ramadan

    This is her first Independence Day address since the Awami League won a fourth straight term

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2024, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 01:48 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted Bangladeshis on the occasions of Ramadan, and Independence and National Day.

    The prime minister addressed the nation in a televised speech on Monday evening, the eve of Independence Day.

    State-owned Bangladesh Television, radio station Bangladesh Betar, and private television and radio stations also broadcast the speech.

    This is her first Independence Day address since the Awami League won a fourth straight term in the Jan 7 election.

