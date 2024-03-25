PM Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Independence Day, Ramadan

She says anti-independence forces still conspire to undermine independence and destroy the people’s desire for economic freedom
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted Bangladeshis on the occasions of Ramadan, and Independence and National Day.
The prime minister addressed the nation in a televised speech on Monday evening, the eve of Independence Day.
State-owned Bangladesh Television, radio station Bangladesh Betar, and private television and radio stations also broadcast the speech.
This is her first Independence Day address since the Awami League won a fourth straight term in the Jan 7 election.