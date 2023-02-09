    বাংলা

    Twitter's efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

    Big Tech companies presented progress reports on compliance with a beefed up European Union code of practice on disinformation in the last six months

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 06:01 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 06:01 AM

    Elon Musk's Twitter lagged behind Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and TikTok in the fight against disinformation in the last six months, the European Commission said on Thursday and urged Twitter to step up its efforts.

    The companies on Thursday presented progress reports on compliance with a beefed up European Union (EU) code of practice on disinformation in the last six months.

    The reports included data on how much advertising revenue the companies had averted from disinformation actors, the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviours detected.

    The Commission last year strengthened the code by linking it to new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act which allows regulators to fine companies as much as 6% of their global turnover for breaches. Independent digital services coordinators enforce the act and decide on penalties.

    Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova singled out Twitter for criticism.

    "I am disappointed to see that Twitter's report lags behind others and I expect a more serious commitment to their obligations stemming from the Code," she said in a statement.

    The EU executive said Twitter's report lacked data and did not contain information on commitments to empower fact checkers.

    The next reports are due in July. The signatories to the code on Thursday launched a transparency centre allowing EU citizens, researchers and NGOs to access online information about their efforts combating disinformation.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 27, 2022.
    Turkey to re-enable Twitter access 'shortly': Musk
    Turkish people have taken to Twitter since the earthquake to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings in the area and coordination for aid
    Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken Oct 28, 2022.
    Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 'funding secured' tweets
    The billionaire was not present in court when the verdict was read but soon tweeted that he was 'deeply appreciative' of the jury's decision
    The YouTube apology video has become an exercise in insincerity
    YouTube apology videos lack sincerity
    Whenever video creators on the platform make mistakes, their apologies ring hollow
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 27, 2022.
    Users will be able to appeal account suspension: Twitter
    Twitter said that going forward, it will take less severe action, in comparison to account suspension, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher