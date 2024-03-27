Musk's xAI to enable chatbot Grok for all premium subscribers of X

Elon Musk said on Tuesday artificial intelligence startup xAI's chatbot, Grok, will be enabled for all premium subscribers of social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He announced it in a post on X, without revealing any more details. Previously, the chatbot was available only to Premium+ subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed reducing the company's reliance on advertising and has turned his focus to more attractive subscription plans.