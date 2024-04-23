Injury rates for Musk's SpaceX exceed industry average for second year

Injury rates at SpaceX facilities continued to exceed an industry average in 2023, according to a Reuters review of safety data reported to US regulators by the space venture controlled by billionaire Elon Musk.

The 2023 records, newly disclosed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also show that injury rates at some SpaceX facilities grew worse than those the company had reported in 2022. At its manufacturing-and-launch facility in Brownsville, Texas, for instance, SpaceX reported 5.9 injuries per 100 workers, surpassing its rate of 4.8 injuries in 2022 and topping a space industry average of 0.8.