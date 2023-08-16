AI dress remover bot, deepfake video tools: How is Bangladesh tackling the threat?

Growing up along the banks of the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, Sultana Razia [not her real name] recently found herself thrust into a scary ordeal.

Around two weeks ago, she received an unsettling message from an unfamiliar sender on her Instagram account.

She was shocked to see a distressing image that had manipulated a normal photo of herself dressed in traditional attire into something explicit.

"I was puzzled about who did it and why. The account didn't seem real, which made me even more scared," she explained when describing the incident.

The sudden incident left her deeply unsettled and unsure about how to cope.

"Then I immediately showed it to my sister. She pointed out that it seemed edited because the image displayed the logo of an artificial intelligence website.

“We verified through a Google search that the manipulation was likely done using AI rather than Photoshop."

When discussing the incident, the victim recounted, "Upon my sister's suggestion, I shared it on Facebook. Initially, my friends didn't respond negatively, but as the post gained traction and other pages reposted it, unknown individuals started leaving hurtful comments."

"Some even said I deserved to be slapped or questioned why I still kept my profile public.”

“It felt like they were suggesting an extreme solution for a minor issue," she recounted the comments she faced.