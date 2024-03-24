Fire at Mohakhali slum brought under control

After an hour and a half of effort from the Fire Service, a fire at a slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali has been brought under control.

The fire started at the Godown Slum on T&T Boys School Road near the Korail Slum around 3:45pm on Sunday. The flames could be seen from quite a distance away.

Ten firefighting units from the Baridhara, Tejgaon, Kurmitola, Siddiquebazar, Mirpur, and Uttara fire stations were dispatched to the area once the blaze was reported, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.

The fire was brought under control around 5:33pm.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.