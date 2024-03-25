Fire at Munshiganj super board factory under control after 22 hours

The massive fire at the super board factory in the Shikirgaon area of Munshiganj’s Gajaria has finally been brought under control.

Md Jashim Uddin, deputy director of the Fire Service, said that the blaze had largely been brought under control around midnight on Sunday. However, it took until 11am on Monday – 22 hours since the fire sparked – for it to be brought under control properly. Firefighting efforts are still underway to extinguish it.

Robotic firefighting equipment had been used to help douse the flames, Jashim said.

The fire at the super board factory owned by the TK Group on the banks of the Meghna River in Munshiganj started on Sunday afternoon. Despite the efforts of 12 firefighting units and two vessels providing uninterrupted water supply, emergency workers were having difficulty subduing the fire.

Heavy rain began to fall on Sunday evening and uninterrupted water supply was available from the Meghna River nearby, said Jashim. A total of 147 members of the Fire Service took part in the operation.