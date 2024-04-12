    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at S Alam vegetable oil factory in Chattogram

    A fire has broken out at a vegetable oil factory in Chattogram’s Moijjartek area.

    The Fire Service was notified at 8:25am after the S Alam-owned factory caught fire on Friday morning.

    Two firefighting units brought the fire under control around 9:20am.

    “The fire has been brought under control,” said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the Chattogram Fire Service. “We are working to extinguish it completely. More details will be available at a later time.”

    It is not yet clear how or where in the factory the fire started.

    An estimate of the damage has not yet been disclosed.

    On Mar 4, a fire ravaged a raw sugar warehouse owned by S Alam Group near the Karnaphuli River. The fire was put out by firefighters after a few days of effort.

