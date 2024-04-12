Fire burns down homes at slum in Dhaka's Hazaribagh

It was unclear whether the gas accumulated in their home was from the pipeline connection or the cylinder
A fire has burnt down several homes at a tin shed slum in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.
Around 15 to 16 homes were burnt down, said Sub Inspector Nikhlesh Chandrakar Palash of Hazaribagh Police Station. However, there were no casualties from the fire, he added.
The fire started around noon on Friday near the Jhauchor intersection, the Fire Service said in a statement.
Seven firefighting units - two units from the Hazaribagh Fire Station, two from Lalbagh, two from Mohammadpur, and one from Siddiquebazar – are working to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was brought under control around 12:40pm, according to the Fire Service Control Room.
The Fire Service has yet to determine how the fire started and the extent of the damage.