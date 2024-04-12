    বাংলা

    Fire burns down homes at slum in Dhaka's Hazaribagh

    Seven firefighting units are working to tame the blaze

    Published : 12 April 2024, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2024, 07:01 AM

    A fire has burnt down several homes at a tin shed slum in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.

    Around 15 to 16 homes were burnt down, said Sub Inspector Nikhlesh Chandrakar Palash of Hazaribagh Police Station. However, there were no casualties from the fire, he added.

    The fire started around noon on Friday near the Jhauchor intersection, the Fire Service said in a statement.

    Seven firefighting units - two units from the Hazaribagh Fire Station, two from Lalbagh, two from Mohammadpur, and one from Siddiquebazar – are working to extinguish the blaze.

    The fire was brought under control around 12:40pm, according to the Fire Service Control Room.

    The Fire Service has yet to determine how the fire started and the extent of the damage.

