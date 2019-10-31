Home > social media

Twitter to ban political ads in apparent swipe at Facebook

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Oct 2019 08:22 AM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 08:22 AM BdST

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that won praise from Democrats and scorn from Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a statement. "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought."

Analysts do not expect the ban, which takes effect on Nov 22, to significantly reduce Twitter's business. Its shares fell 1.9% in after-hours trading.

Social media companies, including Twitter rival Facebook Inc face growing pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information that could steer elections.

Facebook has pledged efforts to deal with misinformation after Russian propaganda on the platform was seen to affect the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, which was won by Trump, a Republican.

But Facebook made a decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians, drawing ire from Democratic candidates running in the 2020 presidential election such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"We appreciate that Twitter recognizes that they should not permit disproven smears, like those from the Trump campaign, to appear in advertisements on their platform," said Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, in an emailed statement.

Biden has faced attacks from Trump, offered without evidence, about the foreign business dealings of his son Hunter.

"It would be unfortunate to suggest that the only option available to social media companies to do so is the full withdrawal of political advertising, but when faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out," said Russo.

Brad Parscale, who is running Trump's re-election campaign, described Twitter's move as an "attempt to silence conservatives" and "a very dumb decision" for the company's shareholders.

"Will Twitter also be stopping ads from biased liberal media outlets who will now run unchecked as they buy obvious political content meant to attack Republicans," Parscale said in a statement. "This is yet another attempt to silence conservatives, since Twitter knows President Trump has the most sophisticated online programme ever known."

A Twitter spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's policy, saying it did not want to stifle political speech.

Dorsey wrote on Twitter that paying for ads forces "targeted political messages on people" with a power that "brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions."

He added that it was not credible for Twitter to say it was trying to stop the spread of misleading information "but if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad...well...they can say whatever they want!"

Jasmine Enberg, a senior analyst for research company eMarketer, said Twitter's decision "is in stark contrast to Facebook" but added that political advertising is not likely a critical part of its business.

"And, given the nature of the platform, people, publishers and politicians will still use Twitter to discuss politics organically, meaning that it won't fully solve the problem of misinformation," she said.

David Herrmann, president of Hermann Digital LLC, a Los Angeles-based independent media buyer who works with direct-to-consumer brands, said he disagreed with the notion of banning political ads on any network, including Twitter.

"Banning political ads doesn't hurt presidential campaigns, it hurts local politics that are dependent on reach from paid" ads, he tweeted.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica. REUTERS

Twitter bans political ads

A screenshot of the Facebook page Radio Africa. Stanford Internet Observatory via The New York Times 

Russia tests disinformation tactics in Africa

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS 

WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO

Men from a group of People's Peace marchers check their phones in Ghazni, Afghanistan, June 11, 2018. WhatsApp has become second only to Facebook as a way for Afghans to communicate, including in the highest echelons of the country's government and military — as well as among the Taliban. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

To Afghans, WhatsApp is 2nd only to Facebook

Amy Sommers, left, and Kaylani Heisler practice a dance during TikTok club at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla, on Oct 14, 2019. TikTok, a social media app, is winning over some educators and is mirrored on scattered campuses across the United States, where students are forming TikTok clubs to dance, sing and perform skits for the app — essentially drama clubs for the digital age. The New York Times

US high schools embrace TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook chief executive, speaks at Georgetown University in Washington on Thursday, Oct 17, 2019. The New York Times

Facebook won’t police political speech: Zuckerberg

FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary code in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. REUTERS

Facebook Groups rife with rumours

People place candles at central market square in Halle, Germany Oct 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS

Social media pulls livestreamed killings

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.