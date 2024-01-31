    বাংলা

    Universal Music, TikTok fail to reach new licensing agreement

    Universal Music Group has been pressing TikTok for appropriate artist and songwriter compensations in their contract renewal discussions, among other things

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 05:02 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 05:02 AM

    Universal Music Group (UMG) will cease licensing its content to TikTok and TikTok Music services, as the music label said on Tuesday that its agreement with the social media platform has not been renewed.

    UMG has been pressing TikTok for appropriate artist and songwriter compensations in their contract renewal discussions, among other things, it said in a letter addressed to its artist and songwriter community.

    If UMG fails to reach an agreement with TikTok, all of its songs will be removed from the service once the deal expires on Wednesday, a UMG spokesperson said.

    In its letter, UMG accused TikTok of "trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music."

    UMG said TikTok proposed paying artists and songwriters at a rate that is a "fraction of the rate" that similarly situated major social platforms pay.

    Tiktok, in a statement to Reuters, referred to UMG's narrative as "false" and said UMG's actions were not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans.

    TikTok accounts for only about 1% of UMG's total revenue, the music label said.

    The company had reached a deal with social media platform TikTok in February 2021, which allowed users on the app to be able to incorporate clips from UMG's music catalogue on their videos.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, US, Oct 11, 2023.
    Women's pop culture power takes Grammys centre stage
    Taylor Swift, SZA and songs from the Oscar-nominated "Barbie" movie lead the competition for the music industry's highest honours
    Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, US, Oct 11, 2023.
    X lifts ban on Taylor Swift searches
    The move follows the spread of fake sexually-explicit images of the pop singer on the social media site last week
    EU Ambassador Whiteley sees step change in Bangladesh ties for ‘modern partnership’
    EU envoy sees step change in ties
    He mentions steps to start negotiating a ‘new generation’ agreement soon which is more political in nature than the previous one
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps