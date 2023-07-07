    বাংলা

    Five killed in turf war between Rohingya separatist groups in Cox's Bazar

    Clashes between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation roil the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 July 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 07:19 AM

    At least five people have been killed in armed clashes between two insurgent groups at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.

    The gunfight, involving Myanmar's separatist outfits the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), broke out at camp No. 8 in Balukhali around 5:30 am on Friday, according to the Armed Police Batallion (APBn).

    Three of the victims died on the spot, while two passed away in the hospital. All of them were members of ARSA, the APBn said.

    The shootout was linked to 'territorial dominance', but the insurgents fled before law enforcers arrived, said Farooq Ahmed, assistant superintendent of APBn-8.

    Three bodies riddled with gunshot wounds were recovered from the scene, along with an improvised firearm.

    Two others were rescued and taken to the nearby IMO Hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds around 11 am, according to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

    Authorities identified four of the dead so far. They are Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nurul Amin, 24, and Md Nazimullah, 28.

    Security at the camp has been ramped up in the wake of the incident, said Farooq.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya leader killed at Bangladesh camp where ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees
    Rohingya leader killed as ICC prosecutor interviews refugees
    A deputy leader of camp came under knife attack when the ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees at another block
    International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC
    ICC prosecutor in Cox’s Bazar
    Karim AA Khan KC will meet Rohingya refugees, who are expected to provide testimonies to support the genocide case against Myanmar
    Rohingya refugee children hold placards as they gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2022. Reuters
    Rohingya refugees face hunger and crime after aid cuts
    The cuts - forced by a massive shortfall in funding - have stoked fears of a rise in acute malnutrition and child deaths in the world's largest refugee settlement
    Rohingya man killed in gunfight at Cox’s Bazar camp
    Man dies in gunfight at Rohingya camp
    Two rival groups fired at least 20 to 25 rounds at each other, say police

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan