Five killed in turf war between Rohingya separatist groups in Cox's Bazar

At least five people have been killed in armed clashes between two insurgent groups at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.

The gunfight, involving Myanmar's separatist outfits the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), broke out at camp No. 8 in Balukhali around 5:30 am on Friday, according to the Armed Police Batallion (APBn).

Three of the victims died on the spot, while two passed away in the hospital. All of them were members of ARSA, the APBn said.