Five killed in turf war between Rohingya separatist groups in Cox's Bazar

At least five people have been killed in armed clashes between two insurgent groups at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.
The gunfight, involving Myanmar's separatist outfits the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), broke out at camp No. 8 in Balukhali around 5:30 am on Friday, according to the Armed Police Batallion (APBn).
Three of the victims died on the spot, while two passed away in the hospital. All of them were members of ARSA, the APBn said.
The shootout was linked to 'territorial dominance', but the insurgents fled before law enforcers arrived, said Farooq Ahmed, assistant superintendent of APBn-8.
Three bodies riddled with gunshot wounds were recovered from the scene, along with an improvised firearm.
Two others were rescued and taken to the nearby IMO Hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds around 11 am, according to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.
Authorities identified four of the dead so far. They are Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nurul Amin, 24, and Md Nazimullah, 28.
Security at the camp has been ramped up in the wake of the incident, said Farooq.