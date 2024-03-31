Forest official dies while trying to apprehend bandits in Cox's Bazar

An official from the Forest Department has been killed after he was run over by a truck used by bandits to steal soil from the hills of a forest reserve in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

The incident occurred around 3:30am on Sunday in the Harinmara area of Rajapalong Union, said Gazi Shafiul Alam, an official from the Forest Department’s Ukhiya Range.

The victim has been identified as Md Sajjaduzzaman, 30, who was assigned to the Dosari Forest Beat. He hailed from Munshiganj’s Gajaria.