Top commander of Rohingya insurgent group among 4 held in Cox's Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people with arms and ammunition during a raid at a settlement for Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

The arrestees include the ‘commander-in-chief' of the Bangladesh chapter of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, according to the RAB.

They were identified as Md Karimullah aka Master Kalimullah, 32, from Block M-33, Md Akij, 27, from Block-E-15 in Kutupalong Camp No.7, Mohammad Zobayer, 29, from Block-E-3 in Balukhali Rohingya Camp No. 13, and Saber Hossain aka Moulvi Saber, 35, from Block-B4 in Teknaf Rohingya Camp No. 22.

The arrests were made during a raid on Block-A5 of the Ghonarpara No. 20 Extension Camp around midnight on Thursday, said RAB-15 Cox’s Bazar Battalion chief Col HA Sajjad Hossain.