    বাংলা

    Top commander of Rohingya insurgent group among 4 held in Cox's Bazar

    The RAB recovered a pistol, ammunition and a hand bomb following a raid on an ARSA hideout in Ukhiya

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 March 2024, 06:43 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 06:43 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people with arms and ammunition during a raid at a settlement for Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

    The arrestees include the ‘commander-in-chief' of the Bangladesh chapter of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, according to the RAB.

    They were identified as Md Karimullah aka Master Kalimullah, 32, from Block M-33, Md Akij, 27, from Block-E-15 in Kutupalong Camp No.7, Mohammad Zobayer, 29, from Block-E-3 in Balukhali Rohingya Camp No. 13, and Saber Hossain aka Moulvi Saber, 35, from Block-B4 in Teknaf Rohingya Camp No. 22.

    The arrests were made during a raid on Block-A5 of the Ghonarpara No. 20 Extension Camp around midnight on Thursday, said RAB-15 Cox’s Bazar Battalion chief Col HA Sajjad Hossain.

    Master Kalimullah is the leader of the ARSA Bangladesh chapter and also serves as the insurgent group's chief cashier. Md Akij was the bodyguard of ARSA chief Ataullaj Jununi. The others are active ARSA militants.

    Acting on a tip-off, the RAB raided the group's hideout in Block A5 early on Thursday with the aim of nabbing its top commander and other armed insurgents, said Lt Col Sajjad.

    “When the RAB reached the scene, the militants opened fire on them, prompting a retaliation from the law enforcers. As the assailants began fleeing, the RAB managed to arrest four of them.”

    The RAB also recovered a pistol, ammunition, and a hand bomb.

    Details about the raid will be provided at a press briefing later on Thursday, the officer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar settlement
    Rohingya man fatally stabbed in Ukhiya camp
    Badshah Mia was chatting with camp residents outside his house when a group of unknown assailants attacked him
    RAB arrests 3 armed ARSA members at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp
    3 armed ARSA members held in Cox's Bazar
    RAB raided the camp after being tipped off that ARSA members were planning a major act of sabotage
    Bangladesh seizes cooking oil, medicines hoarded for ‘smuggling into war-torn Myanmar’
    Goods hoarded for ‘smuggling into Myanmar’ seized
    Several areas in Rakhine have been cut off from the rest of Myanmar because of ongoing military-rebel conflict
    Myanmar war: 22 armed Rohingya remanded for 3 days
    22 armed Rohingya remanded for 3 days
    Another Rohingya man was not remanded as he had fallen sick in jail

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman