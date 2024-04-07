RAB arrests ‘chief coordinator’ of the KNF

"A massive operation has been launched against them and we are determined to root them out," he said
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a member of the Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, from his home in Bandarban following attacks on three banks by armed men linked to the group.
The RAB described detainee Cheusim Bawm as the ‘chief coordinator’ of the group. He was arrested from his home in Saron Para in Suwalok Union in the Sadar Upazila on Sunday.
Speaking at the District Council Auditorium at 3:30pm, RAB-15 Commander HM Sajjad Hossain said, “Cheusim Bawm was found inside an iron locker at his home. He was hiding there. It was locked from the outside. We broke the lock and brought him out.”
