    বাংলা

    RAB arrests ‘chief coordinator’ of the KNF

    Cheusim Bawm was arrested from his home in Saron Para by law enforcers

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2024, 11:32 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 11:32 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a member of the Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, from his home in Bandarban following attacks on three banks by armed men linked to the group.

    The RAB described detainee Cheusim Bawm as the ‘chief coordinator’ of the group. He was arrested from his home in Saron Para in Suwalok Union in the Sadar Upazila on Sunday.

    Speaking at the District Council Auditorium at 3:30pm, RAB-15 Commander HM Sajjad Hossain said, “Cheusim Bawm was found inside an iron locker at his home. He was hiding there. It was locked from the outside. We broke the lock and brought him out.”

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    KNF got weapons from rebels in neighbouring countries: FM Mahmud
    KNF got weapons from rebels in neighbouring countries: FM
    "A massive operation has been launched against them and we are determined to root them out," he said
    Bank robberies are KNF’s effort to ‘show off’ their capacity, says RAB
    Bank robberies are KNF’s way of showing strength: RAB
    Members of the KNF also trained militants in weaponry in exchange for money and engaged in other crimes, the elite force says
    Sonali Bank manager abducted by robbers is released 'after RAB mediation’
    Abducted bank manager is rescued: RAB
    Suspected separatists took him away during the robbery of Sonali Bank’s Ruma branch in Bandarban
    Shohoz official among 9 arrested for selling train tickets on black market
    Train ticket black marketing: Shohoz official among 9 held
    RAB arrests them from the capital’s Kamalapur and Sabujbagh areas

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp