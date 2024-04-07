RAB arrests ‘chief coordinator’ of the KNF

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a member of the Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, from his home in Bandarban following attacks on three banks by armed men linked to the group.

The RAB described detainee Cheusim Bawm as the ‘chief coordinator’ of the group. He was arrested from his home in Saron Para in Suwalok Union in the Sadar Upazila on Sunday.