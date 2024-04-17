Armed groups won’t be tolerated, RAB chief warns KNF

M Khurshid Hossain, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, has warned the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF that armed groups will not be indulged in Bangladesh.

“We’re conducting the joint operation in the hills because we don’t want any armed group to operate in Bangabandhu’s independent Bangladesh,” he said in a media briefing at Bandarban Circuit House after visiting Ruma Upazila on Wednesday.

The KNF aka the Bawm Party recently attacked three banks in Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of the district. They also abducted and then released a bank manager, dashing months of efforts to restore peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.