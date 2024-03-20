Law ministry approves extension on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for 6 more months

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has recommended an extension of the stay order on the prison sentence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, which allows her to remain out of jail.

Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed the recommendation to the media at his offices at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Noting a petition by the brother of Khaleda Zia, Anisul said all previous conditions on the release would still apply.

“It was recommended that the stay order on her prison sentence be extended again by another six months and her release maintained,” he said.

The file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the recommendation, he said.