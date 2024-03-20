Law ministry approves extension on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for 6 more months

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has recommended an extension of the stay order on the prison sentence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, which allows her to remain out of jail.
Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed the recommendation to the media at his offices at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Noting a petition by the brother of Khaleda Zia, Anisul said all previous conditions on the release would still apply.
“It was recommended that the stay order on her prison sentence be extended again by another six months and her release maintained,” he said.
The file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the recommendation, he said.
The matter under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has already been settled and there is no opportunity to take any further action in this regard except to extend the period, Huq said.
“I did that and sent the application to the Ministry of Home Affairs recommending an extension.”
Khaleda, jailed for 17 years in connection with two graft cases, was released from prison through an executive order on Mar 25, 2020, that allowed her to stay at home, but barred her from travelling abroad.
The government says that, according to the law, she has to return to prison before she can petition to travel abroad.
The 78-year-old has been suffering from many health issues, including liver complications, kidney problems, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis, for a long time.