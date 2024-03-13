    বাংলা

    BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up

    The BNP chief will be taken to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up as she fell sick, according to her physician

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 March 2024, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 08:21 AM

    BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up as she fell sick.

    The former prime minister will be taken to the hospital after Iftar on Wednesday. The medical board will decide about her treatment following the diagnosis there, Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said.

    “Madam will be taken to Evercare Hospital upon the recommendations of the board overseeing her treatment. The medical board will decide about the treatment after she gets tested there.”

    Khaleda previously visited Evercare Hospital for a health check-up on Feb 8. She returned to her Gulshan home, 'Feroza', later that night.

    The 78-year-old is suffering from a combination of diabetes, arthritis, heart, liver, lung, and kidney disease, among other health complications.

    On Aug 9, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling seriously ill. A team of doctors led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder was formed to oversee her care.

    In addition to Bangladeshi experts Prof FM Siddiqui, Prof Nuruddin Ahmed, Prof Shamsul Arefin, Prof SM Zafar Iqbal and others, her daughter-in-law cardiologist Dr Zubaida Rahman from London, and specialists from the US, UK and Australia are also virtually connected as members of the medical board, Prof Zahid said.

    Khaleda was released from the hospital on Jan 11 after five months.

    RELATED STORIES
    DU students set 10-day ultimatum for probe into alleged sexual harassment by teacher
    DU students set 10-day ultimatum for sexual harassment probe
    The students threatened to resume their protests and boycott classes again if their demands aren't met
    Dhaka University journalism teacher on 3-month leave over sexual harassment allegations
    DU professor on 3-month leave over alleged sexual harassment
    He will abstain from all academic and administrative activities during this period
    Dhaka University journalism teacher accused of sexually harassing student
    DU journalism teacher accused of sexual harassment
    A female student of the department lodges a written complaint with the proctor, but the professor alleges conspiracy in the entire episode
    BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up
    Khaledia Zia to visit hospital for check-up
    The former prime minister is suffering from a combination of complications, including diabetes, arthritis, and kidney ailments

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman