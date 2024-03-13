BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up as she fell sick.
The former prime minister will be taken to the hospital after Iftar on Wednesday. The medical board will decide about her treatment following the diagnosis there, Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said.
“Madam will be taken to Evercare Hospital upon the recommendations of the board overseeing her treatment. The medical board will decide about the treatment after she gets tested there.”
Khaleda previously visited Evercare Hospital for a health check-up on Feb 8. She returned to her Gulshan home, 'Feroza', later that night.
The 78-year-old is suffering from a combination of diabetes, arthritis, heart, liver, lung, and kidney disease, among other health complications.
On Aug 9, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling seriously ill. A team of doctors led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder was formed to oversee her care.
In addition to Bangladeshi experts Prof FM Siddiqui, Prof Nuruddin Ahmed, Prof Shamsul Arefin, Prof SM Zafar Iqbal and others, her daughter-in-law cardiologist Dr Zubaida Rahman from London, and specialists from the US, UK and Australia are also virtually connected as members of the medical board, Prof Zahid said.
Khaleda was released from the hospital on Jan 11 after five months.