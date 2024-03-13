BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up as she fell sick.

The former prime minister will be taken to the hospital after Iftar on Wednesday. The medical board will decide about her treatment following the diagnosis there, Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said.

“Madam will be taken to Evercare Hospital upon the recommendations of the board overseeing her treatment. The medical board will decide about the treatment after she gets tested there.”

Khaleda previously visited Evercare Hospital for a health check-up on Feb 8. She returned to her Gulshan home, 'Feroza', later that night.

The 78-year-old is suffering from a combination of diabetes, arthritis, heart, liver, lung, and kidney disease, among other health complications.