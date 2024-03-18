Khaleda will not get permission to travel abroad, govt’s position unchanged: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has reiterated that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will not get permission to travel abroad for her treatment.
The law ministry, however, will decide whether Khaleda's temporary release will be extended by an executive order or not on Tuesday, Huq said while speaking to the media at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.
The minister said he received Khaleda’s petition seeking permission to travel abroad but has yet to give it a final read. He will read it and decide on the matter on Tuesday.
“There will be no change in the decision about her travel outside the country. Foreign doctors were called in for her treatment and she was cured as well. The decision over the extension of her bail term will be taken tomorrow.”
Khaleda, jailed for 17 years in connection with two graft cases, was released from prison through an executive order on Mar 25, 2020, that allowed her to stay at home, but barred her from travelling abroad. The government says that, according to the law, she has to return to prison before she can petition to travel abroad.
The 78-year-old has been suffering from many health issues, including liver complications, kidney problems, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis, for a long time.