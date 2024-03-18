Khaleda will not get permission to travel abroad, govt’s position unchanged: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has reiterated that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will not get permission to travel abroad for her treatment.

The law ministry, however, will decide whether Khaleda's temporary release will be extended by an executive order or not on Tuesday, Huq said while speaking to the media at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.

The minister said he received Khaleda’s petition seeking permission to travel abroad but has yet to give it a final read. He will read it and decide on the matter on Tuesday.