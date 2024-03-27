    বাংলা

    Govt extends BNP chief Khaleda's stay out of jail for 6 more months

    However, the former prime minister will not be able to travel abroad for treatment

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 March 2024, 11:12 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 11:12 AM

    The government has extended the term of a stay order on the prison sentence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, allowing her to remain out of jail for another six months.

    However, the former prime minister will not be able to travel abroad and will have to seek medical treatment in Bangladesh, the home ministry said in a notice on Wednesday.

    This is the eighth time the government has extended the suspension on Khaleda’s prison sentence.

    The stay order will be deemed to be effective from Mar 25, according to the home ministry.

    Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters at the Secretariat that Khaleda's release period had been extended by another six months.

    On Mar 6, Khaleda's brother Shamim Eskander applied to the home ministry for permission to take the ailing BNP chief abroad for treatment. However, the government has maintained that she must to return to prison before she can petition to travel abroad in accordance with the law.

    Khaleda, jailed for 17 years in connection with two graft cases, was released from prison through an executive order on Mar 25, 2020, that allowed her to stay at home, but barred her from travelling abroad.

    The 78-year-old has been suffering from many health issues, including liver complications, kidney problems, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis, for a long time.

    RELATED STORIES
    Law ministry approves extension on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for 6 more months
    Extend Khaleda’s release for 6 more months: law ministry
    Previous conditions, such as the bar on her travelling abroad, are maintained
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;আইনমন্ত্রী আনিসুল হক।&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Khaleda won’t get permission to travel abroad: govt
    The law ministry will decide on the extension of the BNP chief’s temporary release from prison by an executive order on Tuesday
    BNP chief Khaleda returns home from hospital
    Khaleda returns home from hospital
    The BNP chairperson returned to her Gulshan home after completing medical tests at Evercare Hospital
    BNP chief Khaleda set to visit hospital for check-up
    Khaleda to visit hospital for check-up
    The BNP chief will be taken to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up as she fell sick, according to her physician

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin