    BNP chief Khaleda returns home from hospital after sudden illness

    She was hospitalised after her health took a sudden downturn around 2:30am on Sunday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 04:38 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 04:38 PM

    BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned home after receiving treatment for three days at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital following her sudden illness.

    She arrived in her Gulshan residence around 8pm on Tuesday after a medical board discharged her, Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said.

    “She will continue receiving her treatment under the medical board’s monitoring at home,” he said.

    Khaleda's health took a sudden downturn around 2:30am on Sunday at her Gulshan residence. She had been unwell for several days prior.

    The medical team, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder from Evercarse, initially treated her at home. However, her condition necessitated hospital admission late at night.

    The 78-year-old former prime minister has been battling a range of health issues, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney and lung complications.

    The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. She had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Khaleda was released from prison on Mar 25, 2020 by executive order and the government has since extended her time out of jail on six-month spells on several occasions, most recently on Mar 27.

    Despite her family's repeated pleas, however, Khaleda will not be allowed to travel abroad for treatment under the terms of her release.

