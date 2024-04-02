Khaleda Zia’s condition ‘stable’ in CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been admitted to the CCU at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital, is now ‘stable’, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

“Under the medical board’s monitoring, Madam’s condition is now stable. Alhamdullilah, she will improve slowly,” he told the media on Tuesday.

Asked when she would be allowed to return home, he said, “Madam is receiving treatment and must continue to do so. Even if she returns home, she has to remain under close monitoring by the doctors. The board will decide today when she can return home.”

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital on the night of Mar 30 after she fell ill at her Gulshan home. The medical team overseeing her care then assigned her a number of tests.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been battling a range of health issues, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney and lung complications.