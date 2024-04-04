Final draft of AI law will be ready by September: minister

The final draft of a law on artificial intelligence will be ready by September this year, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The draft will be formed after speaking to the stakeholders involved, he said.

The law minister was the chief guest at a stakeholder meeting on the drafting of the law at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission building in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various ministries, departments, offices, and organisations of the government and other stakeholders.