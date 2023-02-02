Sattar retains Brahmanbaria-2, Hero Alom loses by 834 votes in Bogura

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who resigned from parliament and the BNP, has been re-elected from the Brahmanbaria-2 in the by-election to the parliamentary constituency comprising Sarail and Ashuganj.

In Bogura-4 consisting of Kahalu and Nandigram, social media star Ashraful Hossen Alom aka Hero Alom lost by a slim margin of 834 votes.

The balloting through electronic voting machines was held on Wednesday amid a low turnout. The returning officers announced the results later at night.

AL BACKING FOR SATTAR

The Brahmanbaria and Bogura constituencies were up for grabs in the bypolls after Sattar and five other BNP MPs resigned as part of the party’s movement to topple the Awami League government and hold a general election with a caretaker administration in power.

Sattar later quit the party, saying: “I’ve come to realise it doesn’t need me anymore. As I’m growing old, I’ve left with honour before any [misunderstanding]”.

In a turn of events, he decided to run for re-election.

The BNP urged voters not to go to the polls and cast their ballots, but the ruling Awami League fielded no candidate in Brahmanbaria and threw its weight behind Sattar.

In the run-up to the by-election to the seat, candidate Abu Asif Ahmed was reported missing.